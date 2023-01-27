Kevin Daly of Kevin Daly Architects joins the podcast to discuss the design process behind the Houston Endowment Headquarters, how building performance influences form, and designing at a variety of scales.

"In respect to form, we have an expectation of performance. It's not form follows function, but form follows the multitude of factors that influence the way buildings are designed—whether that’s sun shading or material properties." — Kevin Daly, Kevin Daly Architects

