LEVER Architecture principal Chandra Robinson joins the podcast to discuss the firm’s expansion of the Portland Museum of Art in Maine and how LEVER became the industry's leader in mass-timber design.

"The work we are doing isn't just about making a building, it's about connecting with all of the folks in the timber industry and making more opportunities for us—helping grow those rural economies in what way we can." – Chandra Robinson, LEVER Architecture

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.