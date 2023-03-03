✕

Celebrated Uruguayan architect Rafael Viñoly has died in New York City at the age of 78. The news of Viñoly’s passing was first reported earlier today by Uruguayan media and later confirmed by his son Román Viñoly, a filmmaker and director of Rafael Viñoly Architects, who provided the following statement:

“On behalf of my family, my co-workers and our many partners throughout the world, I am saddened to report that my father, the founder and namesake of our firm Rafael Viñoly Architects, passed away unexpectedly yesterday, 2nd of March, at the age of 78. He was a visionary who will be missed by all those whose lives he touched through his work. He leaves a rich legacy of distinctive and timeless designs that manifested in some of the world’s most recognizable and iconic structures, among them the Tokyo International Forum, the Cleveland Museum of Art, Carrasco Airport in Montevideo, and 20 Fenchurch Street in London. The firm’s partners and directors, many of whom have collaborated with him for decades, will extend his architectural legacy in the work we will continue to perform every day.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the integrity of the work our team has produced over many decades and on very complex projects, and I am honored and humbled by our team’s unwavering commitment during this profound time of loss,” added Jay Bargmann, vice-president of Rafael Viñoly Architects.

Interior of the Tokyo International Forum in Japan. Photo by Basile Morin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Born in Montevideo in 1944, Viñoly decamped from Uruguay in the 1960s to Argentina where he attended the University of Buenos Aires, receiving his Master of Architecture in 1969 from the school’s Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism. Throughout the 1960s and 70s, he was active in his adopted Argentina and throughout South America as a co-founder of the collaborative practice Estudio de Arquitectura, which later evolved into the firm known today known as MSGSSS. In 1978, Viñoly and his family relocated to the United States; he founded his eponymous New York firm in 1983, which now maintains additional offices in London, Buenos Aires, and Cupertino, California.

A visionary modernist known for sophisticated, typology-spanning works including private homes and major civic commissions, Viñoly courted controversy with some of his later projects such as 20 Fenchurch (a.k.a. The Walkie Talkie) in London and the sleek-but-beleaguered Manhattan supertall 432 Park Avenue (both completed in 2015). While Viñoly made a singular mark on his adopted United States with major projects such as John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York (1988), Powers Field at Princeton University (1998), Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center for Performing Arts (2001), the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh (2003), Bronx County Hall of Justice (2006), and a 2012 expansion at the Cleveland Museum of Art, his practice was truly global in scope with major international projects that include 2006’s acclaimed Tokyo International Forum and Carrasco Airport in Montevideo. A statement from Rafael Viñoly Architects noted their founder’s unwavering focus on “maximizing the opportunity for civic investment generated by every construction project.”

Throughout the decades, Viñoly maintained ties to his native Uruguay and served as an indelible influence on younger generations of South American architects. Amir Kripper, a Uruguayan architect based in Boston, recounted to RECORD an encounter with Viñoly in 2006 while a student at Columbia GSAPP. “We talked about his early days, growing up in Uruguay, and his trajectory in the USA,” Kripper shared. “‘An architect should know how to build’,” he told me. “‘Otherwise, we have no place at the table.’”

“Personally, his role and impact in the architecture field was very powerful,” Kripper added. “He paved the way for architects coming to the U.S. from South America and getting major projects and recognition."