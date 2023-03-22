✕

Location: Huentelauquen, Canela, Chile

Project Size: 3,300 square feet

Program: A secondary home along Chile’s central coast, about 3 hours away from Santiago.

Design Solution: The G+D house is located in a coastal area that is notable for its arid geography, strong solar radiation, and prevalent winds—demanding a design that takes the elements into consideration.

Organized into a long bar, much of the house is sheathed in a wood screen that provides shade and shelter from the wind, along with additional privacy. In response to a client request, the living room, dining area, and kitchen form a large, open space for gathering. Along the adjoining terrace the screens are operable, opening to expansive views of the neighboring valley and ocean to the south and west. Bedrooms are organized at the north end of the house, buffering sound as well as heat.

Structure and Materials: The entire structure floats above the ground on wood silts to heighten views, and a short inclined footbridge provides access to the house. Structural components were prefabricated to reduce construction time and reduce material waste.

Additional information

Completion date: March 2023

Site size: 2 acres

Total construction cost: $380,000

Client/owner: Macarena Dippel



1 2

3 Photos © Aryeh Kornfeld

1

2

3 4

5 Elevations (1-4) and floor plan (5). Images courtesy the firm, click to enlarge.