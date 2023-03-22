Location: Huentelauquen, Canela, Chile
Project Size: 3,300 square feet
Program: A secondary home along Chile’s central coast, about 3 hours away from Santiago.
Design Solution: The G+D house is located in a coastal area that is notable for its arid geography, strong solar radiation, and prevalent winds—demanding a design that takes the elements into consideration.
Organized into a long bar, much of the house is sheathed in a wood screen that provides shade and shelter from the wind, along with additional privacy. In response to a client request, the living room, dining area, and kitchen form a large, open space for gathering. Along the adjoining terrace the screens are operable, opening to expansive views of the neighboring valley and ocean to the south and west. Bedrooms are organized at the north end of the house, buffering sound as well as heat.
Structure and Materials: The entire structure floats above the ground on wood silts to heighten views, and a short inclined footbridge provides access to the house. Structural components were prefabricated to reduce construction time and reduce material waste.
Additional information
Completion date: March 2023
Site size: 2 acres
Total construction cost: $380,000
Client/owner: Macarena Dippel
1
2
3
Photos © Aryeh Kornfeld
1
2
3
4
5
Elevations (1-4) and floor plan (5). Images courtesy the firm, click to enlarge.
Credits
Architect:
Eduardo Guimpert
Guimpert Atelier Architecture
Darío Urzúa 2146, d 22, Providencia, Santiago, Chile
+56965740171
@guimpert_atelier
Personnel, including principals, in the firm who should receive special credit:
Eduardo Guimpert (principal)
Katia Ivanovic-Zuvic (project manager)
Engineers:
Structural: Cubo Ingenieria
Electrical: Ingeniería y Proyectos Cap Ltda
Plumbing: Jaime Uribe Jeria SpA
Consultants:
Kitchen: Studio MK
General contractor:
Diego Roman, AMAS Arquitectura
Photographer:
Aryeh Kornfeld
Specifications
Structural System
Wood Machining: Timber Ingenieria
Exterior Cladding
Wood: Painted Pine wood
EIFS, ACM, or other: Aislanglass
Moisture barrier: Cutek
Roofing
Elastomeric: Dynal
Windows
PVC Frame: Veka
Glazing
Insulated-panel or plastic glazing: Thermopanel
Doors
Entrances: Pine wood and thermopanel
Wood doors: Painted Placarol doors
Interior Finishes
Paints and stains: Sherwin Williams
Floor and wall tile: District Anthracite Gres MK
Resilient flooring: PVC Memphis Grey SPC
Lighting
Interior ambient lighting: ByP
Downlights: FLTCHILE
Exterior: ByP
Post a comment to this article
Report Abusive Comment