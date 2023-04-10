Herzog & de Meuron senior partner Jason Frantzen joins the podcast to discuss the design process of UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center in San Francisco, the role of competitions, and the importance of place within architecture.

“Often the project evolves with input from the clients. We take all of that on board to arrive at a concept that is appropriate for the place. It’s not about a singular aesthetic, it’s a way of thinking.” — Jason Frantzen, Herzog & de Meuron

