Cyber-physical architect, artist, and founder of Ozel Office, Güvenç Özel joins the podcast to discuss the impacts of technology on the future of the profession, how architecture is perceived through mixed media, and the design process for his installation, Holoflux, at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

"We need to look at non-material ways of building, of constructing realities, and of creating civic spaces—social environments for ourselves that aren’t so reliant on planetary resources or the manipulation of physical materials, but still evocative to our senses. We are at a moment where the technologies we are using to communicate are two-dimensional; they’re not architectural enough, not spatial enough. I see the role of the designer and architect as the new champion to headline that transformation." – Güvenç Özel

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.