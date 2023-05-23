Ivanhoe Vista House by Formation Association.

✕

Location: Los Angeles, California

Project size: 500 square feet (addition); 1,700 square feet (total)

Program: Ivanhoe Vista is a two-story addition to an existing house for a growing family. Situated along a slope, the reimagined residence offers new views out to the Ivanhoe Reservoir in Los Angeles’s Silver Lake neighborhood.

Design Solution: Anchoring a triangular corner site, the new addition establishes its own identity while respectfully acknowledging its traditional counterpart. Immediately adjacent to the preexisting house, a gabled profile slowly unfolds into a faceted volume that peeks out from behind tree foliage and terminates with an expansive window-wall, framing views from a new primary suite. A stair (kinked around the roots of an existing olive tree), leads down to a basement-level kitchenette and tandem garage that doubles as a painting studio. During the Covid-19 pandemic, this lower level hosted artists and workshops, which benefitted from southern exposure and easy access to the lakeside park across the street.

Structure and Materials: At the lower level, concrete retaining walls encased with hand-raked plaster strategically negotiate the grade change and the olive tree’s root system. Atop this textured podium, wood construction is sheathed in fire-resistive, dark-stained cedar siding and black corrugated metal. These finishes contrast with the neighborhood’s predominantly white stucco Spanish Colonial architecture and recall a forgotten gabled wood structure that once covered and protected the reservoir.

Additional Information

Completion date: August 2021

Site size in acres: .11 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Withheld



Photography by Stephen Schauer

Drawings courtesy the firm