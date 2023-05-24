Location: San Antonio, Texas
Project size: 1,970 square feet
Program: Tucked in a historic neighborhood, this primary residence for a family of four abounds with daylight and layered transparencies.
Design Solution: Susan’s House is located in Lavaca, one of the oldest existing neighborhoods in San Antonio, where architects must adhere to Historic Design Guidelines that require a front porch as well as specific roof profiles, window proportions, and materials. Here, traditional houses only connect to the exterior at the front and at the rear, but this dwelling—comprising four linked volumes separated by “rooms without roofs”—embraces the outdoors. A longer bar knits each of the enclosed and open-air spaces together.
With two porches (one at the front, as required, and another screened at the heart of the house), a dining room, and a kitchen, there is plenty of space for Susan’s family. Just beyond the main entry, ample storage space for bikes keeps downtown San Antonio just a short ride away.
Structure and Materials: Susan’s House has a spare material palette of white stucco, aluminum windows, concrete floors, a metal roof, and solid wood entry doors.
Additional Information
Completion date: July 2022
Site size in acres: .202 acres
Total construction cost: Withheld
Client/Owner: Susan English
Photo © Timothy Hursley
Images courtesy the firm
Credits
Architect:
Mary English and Xavier Vendrell Architects
544 Forest Park Circle
Auburn AL 36830
773.450.3266
www.xaviervendrellstudio.com
Personnel, including principals, in the firm who should receive special credit:
Principals: Mary English, Xavier Vendrell
Project team: Andreas Förnemark
Engineers
Structural: GE Reaves Engineering
Consultants
Landscape: Hillworks, David Hill
General contractor:
Long House Builders
Photographer:
Timothy Hursley
Specifications
Roofing
Metal: Standing Seam Metal Roof
Windows
Metal frame: Aluminum single hung windows by Milgard
Doors
Entrances: Pair of custom Douglas fir entry doors built by Long House Builders
Sliding doors: Large glass sliding doors surrounding courtyards by Fleetwood Doors
