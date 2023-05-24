✕

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Project size: 1,970 square feet

Program: Tucked in a historic neighborhood, this primary residence for a family of four abounds with daylight and layered transparencies.

Design Solution: Susan’s House is located in Lavaca, one of the oldest existing neighborhoods in San Antonio, where architects must adhere to Historic Design Guidelines that require a front porch as well as specific roof profiles, window proportions, and materials. Here, traditional houses only connect to the exterior at the front and at the rear, but this dwelling—comprising four linked volumes separated by “rooms without roofs”—embraces the outdoors. A longer bar knits each of the enclosed and open-air spaces together.

With two porches (one at the front, as required, and another screened at the heart of the house), a dining room, and a kitchen, there is plenty of space for Susan’s family. Just beyond the main entry, ample storage space for bikes keeps downtown San Antonio just a short ride away.

Structure and Materials: Susan’s House has a spare material palette of white stucco, aluminum windows, concrete floors, a metal roof, and solid wood entry doors.

Additional Information

Completion date: July 2022

Site size in acres: .202 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Susan English



1

2 3 Photo © Timothy Hursley

4

5 6 Images courtesy the firm