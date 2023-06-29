Location: Racharda, Gujarat, India
Project size: 10,350 square feet
Program: Located on a subdivision in the outskirts of Ahmedabad, this open-plan, four-bedroom house for a father and son is an amalgam of courtyards and semi-open verandas.
Design Solution: Taking inspiration from the traditional haveli of Ahmedabad, this dwelling is organized around a central courtyard. A series of peripheral courts—one at the entry, near the dining area, and around the pool—diverge from the house’s historical precedent and lend it a contemporary expression.
On the ground floor, a study, kitchen and dining area, living area, the primary bedroom, and two additional bedrooms are situated around the central courtyard. On the upper floor, there is space for entertaining, another guest bedroom, and terraces overlooking verdant gardens. Though the verandas are open air, the central court and pool court both have operable roofs.
Structure and Materials: Walls are made of board-formed concrete with a lime coat and wood paneling, while roughened black Marquina marble flooring is found through much of the house. In the central court, lava stone is underfoot. The interior has a mix of Western contemporary furniture and customized Indian contemporary furniture.
Additional Information
Completion date: December 2022
Site size in acres: 0.23
Total construction cost: Withheld
Client/Owner: Tejas Shah
Photos © Karan Gajjar (The Space Tracing Company)
Images courtesy Modo Designs
Credits
Architect:
Modo Designs
Arpan Shah
+919376131112
Titanium Square, Near Thaltej Chowkdi, Sarkhej - Gandhinagar Hwy, Patel Society, Jai Ambe Nagar
Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380015
https://www.mododesigns.co.in/
Personnel in the firm who should receive special credit:
Principal: Arpan Shah
Associate Architect:
Jaydeep Rathod
Interior designer:
Studio In Dtale
Engineers:
Structural: P Cube Consultants
Consultants:
Landscape: Landscapes India
General contractor:
Unicon Buildscape
Photographer:
Karan Gajjar (The Space Tracing Company)
Specifications
Exterior Cladding
Masonry: Brick and mortar
Metal panels: MS Fabrication
Wood: Seasoned Valsadi wood
Other cladding unique to this project: Exposed ply-shuttering concrete
Roofing
Built-up roofing: Exposed ply-shuttering concrete
Windows
Wood frame: Seasoned Valsadi wood
Doors
Entrances: Saag wood
Sliding doors: Valsadi wood
Fire-control doors, security grilles: MS grills
Upswinging doors, other: Sliding wooden doors
Interior Finishes
Demountable partitions: Wood and rattan pivot partitions
Floor and wall tile: Black Marquina marble (leather finish and river finish)
Furnishings
Upholstery: Anektaanka
Other furniture: Ritzwell, kbp interior projects, Cattelanitalia, Ennefurniture, Morii Design
Lighting
Interior ambient lighting: Henge
Plumbing
Product: Kohler, Gessi India
