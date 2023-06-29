✕

Location: Racharda, Gujarat, India

Project size: 10,350 square feet

Program: Located on a subdivision in the outskirts of Ahmedabad, this open-plan, four-bedroom house for a father and son is an amalgam of courtyards and semi-open verandas.

Design Solution: Taking inspiration from the traditional haveli of Ahmedabad, this dwelling is organized around a central courtyard. A series of peripheral courts—one at the entry, near the dining area, and around the pool—diverge from the house’s historical precedent and lend it a contemporary expression.

On the ground floor, a study, kitchen and dining area, living area, the primary bedroom, and two additional bedrooms are situated around the central courtyard. On the upper floor, there is space for entertaining, another guest bedroom, and terraces overlooking verdant gardens. Though the verandas are open air, the central court and pool court both have operable roofs.

Structure and Materials: Walls are made of board-formed concrete with a lime coat and wood paneling, while roughened black Marquina marble flooring is found through much of the house. In the central court, lava stone is underfoot. The interior has a mix of Western contemporary furniture and customized Indian contemporary furniture.

Additional Information

Completion date: December 2022

Site size in acres: 0.23

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Tejas Shah



1 2 3 4 5 Photos © Karan Gajjar (The Space Tracing Company)

6 7 8 Images courtesy Modo Designs