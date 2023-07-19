✕

Thousands convened in Orlando this April for the world's largest tile and stone show, which put sustainability in the spotlight. RECORD's selection showcases the 2023 trends, including undulating texture, warm neutral tones, and eclectic 1970s-inspired patterns.

Carven

This concrete-look tile from Brazilian ceramics company Portobello was inspired by the rugged Mediterranean landscape and rustic materials of Greek coastal architecture. Available in five neutral shades, including Coal (pictured), the 8" x 8" units have deliberately irregular indentations, and can bring a look of bespoke craftsmanship to any project.

portobello.com/br

Elementi Terra

One of three finishes in Iris Ceramica′s Elementi collection, this Italian-made porcelain floor tile comes in eight earth-toned neutral colors. With natural texture and warm hues that evoke 1970s decor, the 48" x 48" Decoro Caldo (pictured) features an irregularly striped pattern that can be arranged in any number of configurations.

irisceramica.com

Snippet

From Tennessee-based manufacturer Crossville, in collaboration with renowned tile designer Michael R. Golden, this 3" x 12" tile features a unique tone-on-tone textured geometric design that allows for endless pattern options. Available in five colors, including Cotton (pictured), Snippet can be applied to both residential and commercial interiors at a variety of scales, to either bold or subtle effect.

crossvilleinc.com

Bestow

Manufacturer MILE stone Tiles is collaborating with designers from across the U.S. for its Stories tile collections. Released this year, the first ″chapter″ is a collection by Washington, D.C.–based Bandura Design that pays homage to the legacy of fiber arts, with weaving, knitting, and knot-tying inspiring the texture, color, and pattern of the 12" x 12" Kunano tile (pictured).

milestonetiles.com

Vision Color

This year, a focus on “green” design was apparent in more ways than one, with botanicals and deep verdant tones underscoring exhibitors’ sustainability goals. Landmark Ceramics introduced a new color range—Ocean Blue, Lava Red, and Forest Green (pictured)—for their versatile resin-effect tile collection.

landmarkceramics.com