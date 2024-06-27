✕

Despite continuing economic and supply-chain challenges, the tile and natural-stone industry is not playing it safe. This April, thousands convened in Atlanta for Coverings, the largest tile and stone exhibition in North America, where an international coterie of exhibitors embraced bold color, offbeat textures, and luxurious design.

Klastos

This new floor- and wall-tile collection from Tennessee-based Stonepeak Ceramics brings a Mediterranean warmth to the popular concrete look. Inspired by the appearance and texture of sedimentary rock, Klastos is stain- and slip-resistant, and appropriate for both indoor and outdoor use. Shown here in Walnut, the collection is available in five neutral colors and in sizes ranging from 2" × 2" mosaic squares to 24" × 48" slabs.

stonepeakceramics.com

Upscension

Daltile’s bold and glossy ceramic wall-tile collection emphasizes linearity, popular in this year’s new tile collections. Available in “ripple” and “wave” patterns (both shown here) and in seven colors, Upscension draws the eye upward, creating height and movement in a variety of design contexts.

daltile.com

Windy

Decoratori Bassanesi debuted a new collection by Oki Sato, founder of Japanese design studio Nendo. Inspired by the patterns made by wind on water, the collection also honors the ceramics tradition of Bassano del Grappa, the Italian company’s hometown, where clay is manually textured after pigment is mixed directly into it and clear glaze applied.

decoratoribassanesi.it

Pop

A funky 1970s-inspired collection from Italian company Sartoria (part of Terratinta Group) is designed for mixing and matching. The semi-glossy collection is available in two sizes—a 2½" × 10" rectangular strip and a 4" × 4" square—and in a variety of three-dimensional geometric reliefs, allowing for contrast in texture as well as color.

terratintagroup.com

Imprint

This natural-clay-inspired collection from MILE stone Tiles marries two 2024 tile trends, offering an understated vertical pattern and emulating the imperfect beauty of raw clay. The subtly striped pattern is available in an array of earth tones (from cool gray to sepia), ranging in size from 2" × 2" squares to 32" × 96" slabs.

milestonetiles.com

Raffina

Exhibitors updated classic marble-look tile with new three-dimensional relief as advances in digital ink-jet printing allow for variety across texture as well as pattern. In this collection from Anatolia, the tile’s veining patterns are given depth and dimension via vertical fluting.

anatolia.com

Island

Spanish tile company Equipe’s collection of 2½" × 8" wall tiles is available in both flat and "frame" reliefs, which can be combined to create depth and variety across surfaces. Available in eight colors—including jet black and a deep blue—the high-gloss collection offers a contemporary interpretation of classic subway tile. Deep green, like the shade Lichen shown here, remained a popular colorway among exhibitors this year.

equipeceramicas.com

Impasto

Portobello America’s new three-dimensional-tile collection was inspired by the expression of paintbrush strokes. Available in a palette of 16 colors, separated into shades of sky and sunset, the scale-shaped tiles make for mural-like statement walls.

portobelloamerica.com