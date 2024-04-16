✕

CEVISAMA, one of the largest ceramics fairs in the world, convened in Valencia, Spain, this year for its 40th edition. RECORD’s selected tile products showcase this year’s trends, including muted neutrals, richly dimensional natural texture, rustic looks, and subtle biophilic nods expressed through an abundance of vibrant greens, blues, and warm earth tones.

My C Deluxe

The brand Natucer specializes in extruded, as opposed to flat-pressed, ceramic tile, which is marked by unique textures and irregular form. Part of the quirky CUORE collection, this three-dimensional wall tile can uniquely adapt to curved spaces, allowing for dynamic application. It is available in six semi-glossy finishes, including cream (shown here) as well as trendy green and terra-cotta tones. The complementary My V Deluxe line offers angular, rather than curved, ­extrusions.

natucer.es/en

Black&Cream

This porcelain floor and wall tile by Arcana offers a discreetly undulating texture, popular this year, that emulates the beautiful imperfection of natural stone. Shown here in Green Giada, the collection also includes the more true-to-life colors of black, brown, and cream, all of which maintain the rich tonal dimension seen in natural marble slabs.

arcanatiles.com

Tokyo

This year’s show reinforced the enduring popularity of “wood-look” tiles, which allow designers to align with timber-centric interior design trends while reaping the benefits of tile’s durability and low maintenance demands. The legacy brand El Molino offers this demure slatted version in three stains, which are given enhanced depth by the darkening between the extruded slats.

elmolino.es

Zilij

Though matte finishes largely reigned supreme this year, Realonda received the 2024 Alfa De Oro award for its development of a water-based enamel that uses contemporary digital ink-jet technology. The result, a glossy translucent finish, is seen in this collection, which was inspired by traditional Morrocan zellige tile, known for its watercolor-like chromatic depth and gradation.

en.realonda.com

Lava

This porcelain tile collection by Aparici emphasizes textural depth through multicolored veining. Available in three serene colors—silver, ivory, and the multichromatic Blend (pictured here)—the collection is suitable for a wide range of projects. Available in sizes as small as 11" x 11" hexagons to 40" x 40" squares.

aparici.com

Travertino

While, in recent years, manufacturers favored bold botanical prints to scratch the biophilic itch, 2024 saw more understated nods to the natural world. This collection by Gayaflores references travertine stone and is available in natural walnut, silvery gray, and a warm honeyed almond (pictured here). The complex veining of the pattern is emphasized by a softly ribbed relief.

gayafores.es

Kasbah

The “Morrocco look” was prevalent in 2024’s product launches. This large-format collection (available in 47" x 24" slabs) by tile giant Roca, is marked by warm tones of off-white, gray, and terra-cotta, and a silky matte but textural, stucco-inspired finish. Fez Deko shown here, has a uniquely tactile dappled surface.

rocatiles.com

Micra

Vives Ceramica offers a subtle but vibrant version of the terrazzo look with this versatile collection, which has an intense palette of solid colors and graphic patterns inlaid with tiny stone fragments of varying color. Three different formats are shown here: in narrow vertical green tile above the banquette; in large-format black on the far wall, and on the floor in checkered squares.

vivesceramica.com

FS Block

A new product in Peronda’s popular collaboration with Spanish designer Francisco Segarra is a more restrained complement to the intricately patterned and colorful collection. Inspired by concrete blocks used in the construction industry, these 8" x 16" tiles lend a sophisticated industrial feel to interior spaces.

peronda.com