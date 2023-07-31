Location: Begur, Spain

Project size: 2,960 square feet

Program: Clinging to a hillside plot in the heart of Spain’s Costa Brava, this summer house for a family boasts a swimming pool and stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Design Solution: The site’s steep slope necessitated a vertically stacked arrangement of spaces. Pepe Gascón Arquitectura created a highly permeable south-facing enclosure to promote en-plein-air living, practical in the climate. To counterbalance this openness, opaque walls flank both ends of the house to ensure privacy.

The upper floor houses the main entrance and a garage for two cars, leaving the middle floor for bedrooms and the lowest for family life. Here, a combined living room, dining room, and kitchen space spill out onto a generous terrace with an infinity pool, where the azure hue of the water melds with the sea beyond.

Structure and Materials: Resting on a stone plinth, the house features a minimalist palette with white stuccoed walls, inside and out. The staircase, located centrally in the house and connected all of the floors, is complete open to ensure views of the surrounding landscape.