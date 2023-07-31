Location: Begur, Spain
Project size: 2,960 square feet
Program: Clinging to a hillside plot in the heart of Spain’s Costa Brava, this summer house for a family boasts a swimming pool and stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Design Solution: The site’s steep slope necessitated a vertically stacked arrangement of spaces. Pepe Gascón Arquitectura created a highly permeable south-facing enclosure to promote en-plein-air living, practical in the climate. To counterbalance this openness, opaque walls flank both ends of the house to ensure privacy.
The upper floor houses the main entrance and a garage for two cars, leaving the middle floor for bedrooms and the lowest for family life. Here, a combined living room, dining room, and kitchen space spill out onto a generous terrace with an infinity pool, where the azure hue of the water melds with the sea beyond.
Structure and Materials: Resting on a stone plinth, the house features a minimalist palette with white stuccoed walls, inside and out. The staircase, located centrally in the house and connected all of the floors, is complete open to ensure views of the surrounding landscape.
Additional Information
Completion date: July 2022
Site size: 0.36 acres
Total construction cost: $940,000
Client/Owner: Withheld
Photos © Aitor Estévez
Images courtesy Pepe Gascón Arquitectura, click to enlarge
Credits
Architect:
Pepe Gascón Arquitectura
Carrer Sant Valentí, núm. 72 H
08221 – Terrassa (Barcelona)
Spain
+34 937 850 623
www.pgarquitectura.es
Personnel in the firm who should receive special credit:
Principal: Pepe Gascón
Job captain: Jesús Gallego
Architect of Record:
Pepe Gascón Arquitectura
General contractor:
Construccions Versan
Photographer:
Aitor Estévez
Specifications
Structural Systems
Concrete slabs
Concrete retaining walls
Steel columns
Exterior Cladding
Masonry: Continuous mortar cladding, Webber
Other cladding unique to this project: Local stone cladding
Roofing
Elastrometric: Firestone Building Products
Windows
Metal frame: Aluminum windows
Doors
Wood doors: Proma
Coveyance
Elevators: Otis
Plumbing
Toilets: Roca
Faucets: Hansgrohe
Energy
Photovoltaic system: Qcells
