Location: Great Falls, Virginia

Project size: 6,140 square feet

Program: Set within a wooded Virginia landscape, this primary home is designed as a tranquil refuge. Robert Young Architects worked from the inside out—configuring the house’s interiors according to views of nature, with the exterior form following suit.

Design Solution: Following the death of her husband, the client found solace in densely wooded areas with mature trees and winding creeks. After deciding to uproot and settle in a new place with her family, she turned to Robert Young Architects to design a home deeply intertwined with nature.

Nestled into the slope of a river valley, Treehouse offers views of a low-lying wetland that flows into the Potomac River. Many mature trees were kept on the property to protect the local ecology—and as a result, most rooms float amid the woodland canopy. Throughout, sightlines organize the plan and section. Although shared spaces, such as the living area and a screened porch, offer views of distant forests, the primary suite is more akin to an aerie perched high in the treetops.

Photo © Frank Oudeman

Structure and Materials: The verdant, sloped terrain challenged the architects to be as light on the land as possible. Dark wood cladding camouflages the house, tucking it into the surroundings. Inside, oak surfaces create a sense of warmth, while concrete accents exude durability and strength.