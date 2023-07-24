Location: Great Falls, Virginia
Project size: 6,140 square feet
Program: Set within a wooded Virginia landscape, this primary home is designed as a tranquil refuge. Robert Young Architects worked from the inside out—configuring the house’s interiors according to views of nature, with the exterior form following suit.
Design Solution: Following the death of her husband, the client found solace in densely wooded areas with mature trees and winding creeks. After deciding to uproot and settle in a new place with her family, she turned to Robert Young Architects to design a home deeply intertwined with nature.
Nestled into the slope of a river valley, Treehouse offers views of a low-lying wetland that flows into the Potomac River. Many mature trees were kept on the property to protect the local ecology—and as a result, most rooms float amid the woodland canopy. Throughout, sightlines organize the plan and section. Although shared spaces, such as the living area and a screened porch, offer views of distant forests, the primary suite is more akin to an aerie perched high in the treetops.
Photo © Frank Oudeman
Structure and Materials: The verdant, sloped terrain challenged the architects to be as light on the land as possible. Dark wood cladding camouflages the house, tucking it into the surroundings. Inside, oak surfaces create a sense of warmth, while concrete accents exude durability and strength.
Additional Information
Completion date: January 2022
Site size: 2 acres
Total construction cost: $2.8 million
Client/Owner: Sue Deagle
Photos © Frank Oudeman, click to enlarge
Images courtesy Robert Young Architects, click to enlarge
Credits
Architect:
Robert Young Architects
526 W 26th St #616
New York, NY 10001
+1 (212) 687-6940
ryarch.com
Personnel in the firm who should receive special credit:
Principal: Robert Young, AIA
Project Architect: Ben Sandell
Design Team: Lucille Gairin, Coralie Gruit, Kenza Elhaimer, Paul Schwitter, Trey Hoffman
Engineers:
Structural Engineer: 1200 Architectural Engineers
Civil Engineer: Urban LTD
Geotechnical Engineer: Pons & Associates LLC
Consultants:
Energy Consultant: ZeroEnergy Designs
Lighting Consultant: Tillotson Design Associates
Landscape Architect: Oat-Judge Landscape Architects
General Contractor:
Added Dimensions Constructions
Photographer:
Frank Oudeman
Specifications
Exterior Cladding
Cladding: Huber Engineered Woods (ZIP system); Typar (house wrap); Laticrete (waterproofing membrane)
Windows
Metal Frame: Loewen
Doors
Entrances: Loewen
Hardware
Locksets: Baldwin
Other hardware: Hafele (sliding door hardware)
Interior Finishes
Solid surfacing: Caesarstone
Floor and wall tiles: Nemo Tile, Walker Zanger, Cle Tile
Floor transition: Schluter Systems
Living Room Furnishings
Area Rug, Sectional, Chairs, Coffee Table: Restoration Hardware
Sectional Toss-Pillow Fabric: Ben Soleimani
Drinks Table: Arteriors
Reading Nook Furnishings
Built-In Window Seat: Mersoa Woodwork & Design LLC
Cushion & Pillow Fabric: Ben Soleimani
Side Table: All Modern
Wall Sconce: Restoration Hardware
Dining Area Furnishings
Banquette: Mersoa Woodwork & Design LLC
Dining Table & Chairs: Restoration Hardware
Banquette Cushion & Dining Chair Fabric: Perennials
Banquette Toss-Pillow Fabric: Ben Soleimani
Light Fixture: Alex Allen Studio
Kitchen Furnishings
Counter Stools: Design Within Reach
Office Furnishings
Built-In Bookcase & Desk: Mersoa Woodwork & Design LLC
Sofa: Design Within Reach
Primary Bedroom Furnishings
Area Rug: Ben Soleimani
Bed, Chair & Ottoman: Design Within Reach
Bookcase: Blu Dot
Lighting
Interior Ambient Lighting: DMF Lighting
Downlights: Tech Lighting
Exterior: WAC Lighting
Track Lighting: Lightolier
Strip Lighting: Feelux
Linear Cove Lighting: Jesco Lighting
Dimming System: Lutron
Plumbing
Toilets: Duravit
Sinks: Kohler, Kraus, Kallista
Faucets: Lacava, Watermark, Dornbracht, Franke
Showerheads: Speakman
Shower Controls: Lacava
Shower Drain: MTI Bath
Medicine Cabinets: Robern
