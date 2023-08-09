OMA partner Shohei Shigematsu joins the podcast to discuss designing within the confines of a historical context, redefining the museum typology, and the firm's highly anticipated addition at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum in New York.

- Shohei Shigematsu “As soon as we heard that [Buffalo AKG] was looking for a partner and not just a design, we thought it was good for us. We had to promote our personality and what we believe in. We always exposed our struggles and were transparent about what we agree and disagree about, making us were a great counterpart to push their ideas.”

