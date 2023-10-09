Lakisha Ann Woods, executive vice president and CEO of the American Institute of Architects, joins the podcast to discuss the role of AIA within the field, the importance of understanding business, and how the organization is working to make the profession more accessible to all.

- Lakisha Woods “We are looking at all the alternative paths to licensure. How can we get more future architects into the profession and make them feel welcome? Within any job market, people look for groups where they feel an affinity, so we are trying to ensure that we create such groups within the AIA.”

