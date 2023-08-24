✕

Location: Coves Noves, Menorca, Spain

Project size: 3,110 square feet

Program: On the Spanish island of Menorca, Shift House offers summertime refuge—and panoramic views of the Mediterranean—to a small family, with added space for guests.

Design Solution: Working with a small site, architects Alicia Casals and Karl Nyqvist of NOMO STUDIO began this villa by manipulating a simple rectangular volume with planer and sectional shifts. Fluted, sand-colored concrete walls are sliced by ribbon windows, terraces, and patios, creating a dynamic composition of solid and void, heaviness and lightness. Ample glazing ensures views in all directions and a constant deluge of daylight, too.

On the main floor, living and dining areas spill out onto a terrace (with a pool) that stretches toward the sea, providing what the architects call a “playful, boat-deck feeling.” An exterior stair leads up to a furnished roof deck, while five double bedrooms with private terraces and ensuite bathrooms are located on the lower floor. Below grade, storage and workspaces are lit by a sunken patio.

Photo © Joan Guillamat

Structure and Materials: Shift House is structured by concrete posts and one-directional slabs made of prefabricated beams and lightweight bricks. Rubble masonry privacy walls, teak casework, and soffits with wattle panels add a symphony of textures to the villa’s fluted facade. Inside, tones are muted but equally rich: rough-polished white concrete flooring and travertine steps complement off-white walls and beige micro-cement in bathrooms and in the kitchen. Built-in wardrobes and bathroom furniture made of pine feature airy ratan.

Additional Information

Completion date: June 2022

Site size: .13 acres

Total construction cost: $905,000

Client/Owner: Withheld



Photos © Joan Guillamat

Images courtesy NOMO STUDIO, click to enlarge