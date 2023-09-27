Patricia Viel of ACPV Architects joins the podcast to discuss designing for public space with the firm’s plaza redesign at 1221 Avenue of the Americas, the responsibility architects have to future generations, and the Bulgari Hotel in Rome, an adaptive reuse project featured in the September 2023 issue of RECORD.

- Patricia Viel “We strongly believe that there is a responsibility to build in between what has been, what it is, and what it should be. It is a harmony of past and future. The project needs to go through studies in order to reveal the potential of a place. You can also be in contradiction with those potentials. This is because you know what it has been, and why.”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.