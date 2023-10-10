✕

In October 2019, the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, still under construction, partially collapsed, killing three workers and injuring 12 more. The ruin sat untouched as local politicians hammered out the details of its demolition, and it took 10 months to recover the remains of two of the deceased, both undocumented immigrants, from the rubble. Prior to the collapse, multiple crew members had raised alarms about shoddy design and engineering, with one recording a video noting the lack of support beams below a freshly poured concrete floor.

The Way We Build: Restoring Dignity to Construction Work, by Mark Erlich. University of Illinois Press, 144 pages, $23.

Construction has always been a dangerous job, accounting for 21 percent of worker deaths nationwide, but the fatality rate has been rising steadily since 2011. In his new book, The Way We Build, Mark Erlich points to the New Orleans incident not as a one-off tragedy, but rather as an inevitable outcome of the systemic weakening of building-trades unions over the past 50 years, which has led to unsafe sites, poor working conditions, and low wages, and has encouraged an illegal labor market ripe for abuse. In this slim but information-packed volume, Erlich sketches out the rise and fall of union power in the construction industry over the course of the 20th century and makes the case for policy and union reform both to address current working conditions and restore the profession as a pathway to the middle class.

Erlich, who is currently the Wertheim Fellow at the Center for Labor and a Just Economy at Harvard Law School, brings decades of experience in the building trades to his argument: he began his career as a carpenter and, since 1988, has served in various administrative positions in union governance, including executive secretary-treasurer of the New England Regional Council of Carpenters from 2005 to 2017.

Throughout the first six decades of the 20th century, the political and economic power of trade unions grew by leaps and bounds, with average construction wages rising steadily. By 1947, union density in construction reached 87.1 percent (compared with today’s 23.5 percent). Wages climbed even higher in the 1960s, spurred by the postwar building boom and labor shortages due to Vietnam War conscription. A 1968 article in Fortune described the building-trades unions as “the most powerful oligopoly in the American economy,” constituting a full-fledged crisis for owners and developers, who were weary of conceding power.