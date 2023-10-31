RECORD's monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.

Upcoming Exhibitions

Building to Heal: New Architecture for Hospitals

Munich

December 7, 2023–January 21, 2024

This exhibition at the Architekturmuseum der TUM takes a critical look at the scientific foundation of “healing architecture,” as health-care architects increasingly reject the rationalization and economy that has dominated design for it since the 20th century, instead centering human needs. Planned and developed in association with TUM visiting professor Dr. Tanja C. Vollmer, the exhibition features 13 international case studies that constitute a status report on current efforts to move from the so-called “sick house” model and also demonstrate how evidence-based design can lead to a more healing hospital architecture. For more information, see architekturmuseum.de/en.

1 2 The Friendship Hospital Satkhira, Bangledesh (2018) by Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA (1); the Bürgerspital Solothurn, Switzerland (2021) by Silvia Gmür Reto Gmür Architekten (2). Photos © the firms, by Asif Salman (1); Ralph Feiner (2)

Ongoing Exhibitions

JEMS Architekci: The Matter of Layers

Berlin

Through December 9, 2023

For this exhibition at the Architektur Galerie Berlin, Warsaw-based JEMS Arkitekci presents six projects centered on reconciling the major themes of contemporary architectural discourse, in terms of both global economic and social shifts, as well as of environmental concerns. Founded in 1988, JEMS is one of Poland’s most successful firms, best known for its design of Hoover Square (2012) and the Academy of Fine Arts (2014) in Warsaw, the Polish Embassy (2012) in Berlin, and the Raczyński Library (2014) in Poznań, Poland. See en.architekturgalerieberlin.de.

From Within: The Architecture of Helena Arahuete

Santa Barbara, California

Through December 17, 2023

On view at the University of California, Santa Barbara is the first retrospective of architect Helena Arahuete. Born in Belgium in 1944, Arahuete was raised and educated in Argentina and starting working with American architect John Lautner in the 1970s at his eponymous Los Angeles–based practice. During her 20-plus career with Lautner, Arahuete rose to the position of principal architect and associate. Best known for her contributions to organic architecture, Arahuete established her own firm following the death of Lautner in 1994. See museum.ucsb.edu.

Balkrishna Doshi: Architecture for All

Madrid

Through January 14, 2024

The Museo ICO presents the first international retrospective dedicated to 2018 Pritzker Prize laureate Balkrishna Doshi—also the first major exhibition of his work to be shown in Spain. The first Indian architect to win the Pritzker, Doshi is known for adapting Modernist principles to local culture, traditions, and materials in his home country. Composed of photographs, drawings, models, and installations, the exhibition highlights numerous projects realized between 1958 and 2014, among them the Indian Institute of Management (1977, 1992), Doshi’s architectural studio, Sangath (1980), and the Aranya housing project (1989). See fundacionico.es/exposicion-actual.

PROTEST/ARCHITECTURE: Barricades, Camps, Superglue

Frankfurt

Through January 14, 2024

This exhibition at the Deutches Architekturmuseum considers the history of protest movements from an architectural perspective, centering on 13, from 1848 to the present day. Highlights include a series of detailed models made at the Technical University of Munich and the Stuttgart University of Applied Sciences depicting a broad range of protest camps, from the 1968 Resurrection City in Washington, D.C., to Austria’s Lobau-bleibt movement of 2021–22. The exhibition also features a film installation by Oliver Hardt and a hanging model of Barrio Beechtown by artist Stephan Mörsch that shows the Ham-bach Forest occupation. See dam-online.de/en.

3 4 Barricade made from stuffed plastic bags at the 2013-2014 Maidan Uprising in Kyjiw, Ukraine (3); activists protecting themselves from police tear gas and watercannons during the 2019-2020 Tokyo protests (4). Photos © Oleksandr Burlaka (3); Studio Incendo (4)

Constructed Geographies: Paulo Mendes da Rocha

Matosinhos, Portugal

Through February 1, 2024

This exhibition on view at the Casa da Arquitectura in Portugal is dedicated to the life and work of the Brazilian Pritzker laureate, a founding member of the center, who died in 2021. Curated by Jean-Louis Cohen and Vanessa Grossman, the show spans seven decades of architectural production. Partnered with a smaller, more intimate exhibition in a nearby gallery, the exhibition will also be complemented by a program of debates, conferences, and site visits. See casadaarquitectura.pt/en/.

As Found: Experiments in Preservation

Antwerp, Belgium

Through March 17, 2024

Focusing on the new relationship between contemporary design and heritage, this exhibition at the Flanders Architecture Institute explores the different positions that architects and designers can adopt in relation to existing buildings. On display are seven innovative approaches to intervening in existing buildings and spaces, realized by architects from Flanders and Brussels. See vai.be/en.

Events

Record on the Road: LA’s Changing Cultural Landscape Los Angeles November 13, 2023 This Fall, the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Frank Gehry-designed home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, celebrates its 20th anniversary. That project, with others presented during this event, was a catalyst in reshaping the city’s artistic scene since the turn of this century. This Record on the Road in Los Angeles will look at the economic, social, and cultural impact of arts buildings on various neighborhoods. We’ll examine recent projects and those under construction across the city—from the small scale to the behemoth. Speakers include Michael Maltzan, whose decades-long intervention at the Hammer Museum completed earlier this year. Sharon Johnston will talk about her firm’s interventions in former industrial spaces. Sandra Jackson-Dumont, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, will discuss the Herculean task of building that 300,000-square-foot museum and adjacent park. And Sel Kardan, who leads The Colburn School, will introduce the Gehry-designed expansion to his campus, just across from the Disney Concert Hall. The event is free to all architects and design professionals. See architecturalrecord.com/record-on-the-road. Sharjah Architecture Triennial

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

November 11, 2023–March 10, 2024

The second edition of the Triennial focuses on design solutions that arise from conditions of scarcity. Curated by the Nigerian architect Tosin Oshinowo and titled The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability, the four-month architecture event will bring together architects, designers, artists, planners, and researchers working in the Global South and its diasporas to illuminate a new path toward sustainability. See sharjaharchitecture.org.

Competitions

AIANY Design Awards

Deadline: December 1, 2023

This annual awards program recognizes architectural projects that exemplify design excellence, demonstrating exceptional skill and creativity in the resolution of formal, functional, and technical requirements. Considered projects range widely in scale and budget, but judges will consider how ecological and social impact are addressed in the built design. Eligible projects must have been completed after January 1, 2019, and must be either in New York City or designed by an AIA New York member or registered architect practicing in New York. Winning projects will be featured in a special exhibition at the Center for Architecture in spring 2024. See aiany.org.

