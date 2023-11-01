Multidisciplinary design, architecture, and engineering firm Page has announced that Davis Brody Bond has joined its team to expand its presence in New York City. The firms previously collaborated on the U.S. Embassy projects in the Republic of Kosovo and in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“Bringing Davis Brody Bond into the Page family is a significant step for our firm,” says Page CEO Thomas McCarthy. “For several years, we’ve been assessing the best way to extend our presence into New York City, and given our past collaboration with Davis Brody Bond, we knew the firm shared our design ethos and client-first approach.”

Page, which has over 1,400 employees across multiple offices throughout the U.S. and abroad, has worked on New York metro area projects for years, including the 530,000-square-foot Helena Theurer Pavilion for Hackensack Meridien Health, and current restoration work on Ellis Island for the National Park Service. Davis Brody Bond, which was founded in 1952 by Lewis Davis and Samuel Brody and received the AIA Architecture Firm Award in 1975, the organization’s highest honor, is known for designing and implementing complex projects like the National September 11 Memorial Museum and the recent Perelman Performing Arts Center at the World Trade Center site. According to Steven Davis, partner at Davis Brody Bond, “By teaming with Page, we’re creating a critical mass with the resources to continue as thought leaders in this complex, changing time.”

Davis and fellow firm partners Will Paxson, Carl Krebs, and Christopher Grabé, will become principals at Page. Mark Wagner, the award-winning architect and designer for the National September 11 Memorial Museum, will also become a principal. Davis will be an advisor to Page’s board of directors. All other Davis Brody Bond employees will also join Page. Further details of the merger have not been made public.