Location: Porto Rotondo, Sardinia, Italy

Project size: 4,700 square feet

Program: Evoking the hill towns of the Mediterranean coast, Villa S—actually three pavilions—is a seasonal residence on the Italian island of Sardinia. One structure houses the living, dining, and kitchen spaces, while the other two accommodate a series of guest rooms and the primary suite.

Design Solution: Recognizing the challenge of working with a sloped terrain, architect duo Junko Kirimoto and Massimo Alvisi proposed three separate structures, each with a small footprint, rather than a single large dwelling. The strategy allowed them to be nimble across the site, as well as to craft a miniature townscape.

Residents arrive at the highest point, to the west, and descend the sloping site. The serpentine path leads to a central planted square, much like a piazza, around which the three pavilions are scattered. The main building comprises four parallel east–west stone walls that are enclosed with large glass windows overlooking the Golfo degli Aranci. In addition to housing living spaces, this pavilion features a basement playroom accessed via a glass staircase.

The other two volumes accommodate bedrooms. Solid walls maintain privacy and fenestration is focused away from the piazza, toward tiered gardens. A round swimming pool and hot tub await at the end of the path.

Photo © Marco Cappelletti

Structure and Materials: Tightly coursed, mortarless walls in yellow San Giacomo granite structure the pavilions, which are topped with hipped roofs in traditional terra-cotta tiles. Inside, four double beams of Iroko wood, which converge at a metal plate connection, form the ceilings. Underfoot, Iroko is used for the parquet floor as well.