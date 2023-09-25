Villa No. 3 by Jimmi Pianezzola Architetto

Location: Dueville, Italy
Project size: 2,150 square feet
Program: Villa No. 3 is a primary residence that plays on the name of its setting—the Italian town of Dueville, just north of Vicenza.
Design Solution: Although the exact etymological origin of Dueville remains unknown, the town is home to two significant villas: Porto a Vivaro (1554) by Andrea Palladio and da Porto Casarotto (1776) by Ottone Calderari. Drawing from this context but exploring contemporary materiality, architect Jimmi Pianezzola set out to design an ideal third villa for a modest site.
Capped with a shallow pyramidal roof, Villa No. 3 is square in plan. Small loggias on either side provide access, a spiral stair at its center leads to a mezzanine-level loft, bedrooms are placed to the north, and an enclosed sunroom takes advantage of its placement to the south. This room reduces energy needs in the winter by about 35 percent; in the summer, the window-wall opens to offer a traditional shaded porch.
Photo © Alberto Sinigaglia
Structure and Materials: Villa No. 3 is built of traditional, low-carbon materials—wood, thatch, and lime plaster—that have been adapted to modern-day construction processes. Heavy timbers and prefabricated wood frames structure the house, while thick walls are insulated by pressed straw bales. Heating and cooling are aided by the placement and position of openings in relationship to prevailing winds and solar angles.
Additional Information
Completion date: July 2022
Site size: .4 acres
Total construction cost: $370,000
Client/Owner: Withheld
Photos © Alberto Sinigaglia (1-4), Jimmi Pianezzola (5-6)
Images courtesy Jimmi Pianezzola Architetto, click to enlarge
Credits
Architect
Jimmi Pianezzola Architetto
Viale Milano 74
Vicenza, Italy
0444 193 1676
www.jimmipianezzola.com
Engineers
Arpostudio — Costante Bonacina (structural)
Consultants
Tomasi Progettazione (thermal)
General Contractor
Casalogica
Photographer
Alberto Sinigaglia, Jimmi Pianezzola (construction images)
Specifications
Exterior Cladding
Metal/glass curtain wall: Freschi Serramenti
Shading devices: Manifatture Lombarde
Roofing
Metal: SERENA P.F. Grondaie
Windows
Metal Frame: Freschi Serramenti
Doors
Metal doors: Freschi Serramenti
Special doors: Arredamenti Rigon Lorenzo
Interior Finishes
Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Arredamenti Rigon Lorenzo
