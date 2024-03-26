✕

Location: Sonoma, California

Project size: 1,200 square feet

Program: Dilapidated farm structures—legally protected from outright demolition—dot rural Sonoma County. In a state of constant decay, “these relics have their own strange elegance,” says architect Neal Schwartz, founder of San Francisco–based studio S^A. “Once steeply sloped roofs now droop and peel apart, allowing in unexpected streams of light and revealing internal framing.” Taking cues from these low-slung buildings, S^A has designed a compact accessory dwelling unit in the heart of California wine country.

Design Solution: The clients commissioned this 1,200-square-foot ADU for a 6-acre site with a large house and several smaller outbuildings already on it. Given the context, looking to the region’s agricultural vernacular as a jumping-off point seemed an obvious choice to the architects. Relative to the property’s existing structures, S^A lowered the roofline of the ADU and tucked it into a grove of trees, lessening its visual impact on the landscape. From a nearby road, the unit appears relatively conventional—but, from other angles, the roof and its flared eaves offer up a lighter and more pavilion-like character.

Photo © Bruce Damonte

An overhang, built of exposed timbers, announces the ADU’s entrance, which leads to a vestibule. Running perpendicular to the axis of entry, a long, linear skylight cleaves the interior space in two and introduces ample natural light. The ADU is neither an unconsidered “modern farmhouse,” a stylistic trope that has proliferated throughout Sonoma County in recent years, nor does it directly emulate the ruins of a barn. “We hope it feels alive—complete, but always in process,” Schwartz adds.

: The property is off-the-grid ready with photovoltaics, a well, and a septic system. The architects oriented the ADU to utilize passive cooling and heating strategies rather than depend entirely on mechanical systems. Its palette also prioritizes locally sourced sustainable domestic materials for siding, roofing, lime plaster, countertops, and tile.

Completion date: June 2022

Site size: 6 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Withheld



7 Photos © Bruce Damonte

