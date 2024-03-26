Image in modal.

Location: Sonoma, California
Project size: 1,200 square feet

Program: Dilapidated farm structures—legally protected from outright demolition—dot rural Sonoma County. In a state of constant decay, “these relics have their own strange elegance,” says architect Neal Schwartz, founder of San Francisco–based studio S^A. “Once steeply sloped roofs now droop and peel apart, allowing in unexpected streams of light and revealing internal framing.” Taking cues from these low-slung buildings, S^A has designed a compact accessory dwelling unit in the heart of California wine country.

Design Solution: The clients commissioned this 1,200-square-foot ADU for a 6-acre site with a large house and several smaller outbuildings already on it. Given the context, looking to the region’s agricultural vernacular as a jumping-off point seemed an obvious choice to the architects. Relative to the property’s existing structures, S^A lowered the roofline of the ADU and tucked it into a grove of trees, lessening its visual impact on the landscape. From a nearby road, the unit appears relatively conventional—but, from other angles, the roof and its flared eaves offer up a lighter and more pavilion-like character.

Diamond ADU S^A

Photo © Bruce Damonte

An overhang, built of exposed timbers, announces the ADU’s entrance, which leads to a vestibule. Running perpendicular to the axis of entry, a long, linear skylight cleaves the interior space in two and introduces ample natural light. The ADU is neither an unconsidered “modern farmhouse,” a stylistic trope that has proliferated throughout Sonoma County in recent years, nor does it directly emulate the ruins of a barn. “We hope it feels alive—complete, but always in process,” Schwartz adds.

Structure and Materials: The property is off-the-grid ready with photovoltaics, a well, and a septic system. The architects oriented the ADU to utilize passive cooling and heating strategies rather than depend entirely on mechanical systems. Its palette also prioritizes locally sourced sustainable domestic materials for siding, roofing, lime plaster, countertops, and tile.

Completion date: June 2022
Site size: 6 acres
Total construction cost: Withheld
Client/Owner: Withheld

Diamond ADU S^A

1

Diamond ADU S^A

2

Diamond ADU S^A

3

Diamond ADU S^A

4

Diamond ADU S^A

5

Diamond ADU S^A

6

Diamond ADU S^A

7

Photos © Bruce Damonte

Diamond ADU SA

1

Diamond ADU SA

2

Diamond ADU SA

3

Images courtesy S^A|Schwartz and Architecture, click to enlarge

Architect
S^A|Schwartz and Architecture
860 Rhode Island St.
San Francisco, CA 94102
415-550-0430
saasf.com

Project team
Principals: Wyatt Arnold, Laura Huylebroeck

Engineers
Structural: Stranberg Engineering

Consultants
Lighting: Loisos + Ubbelohde
Landscape: Huettle Landscape Architecture
Plaster: Mineral Concept

General Contractor
Fairweather & Associates

Photographer
Bruce Damonte

Exterior Cladding
Wood: reSAWN Timber Co.

Roofing
Metal: Standing Seam Metal Roofing

Windows
Wood frame: Kolbe Windows and Doors Metal frame: Kolbe Windows and Doors

Glazing:
Skylights: CrystaLite, Inc.

Doors
Wood doors: Fairweather & Associates
Sliding doors: Fleetwood Multi-Slide Door

Hardware
Locksets: Baldwin, Emtek
Other special hardware: Sugatsune

Interior Finishes
Cabinetwork and custom woodwork: Fairweather & Associates
Paints and stains: Benjamin Moore, Rubio Monocoat
Special interior finishes unique to this project: Tadelakt plaster by Mineral Concept

Lighting
Interior ambient lighting: Foscarini Gregg Pendant, Juniper Thin, Vistosi Neochic, Hem Alphabeta, Louis Poulsen AJ wall sconce
Downlights: Alphabet, Tech Lighting
Exterior: Beta Calco Razer Wall Sconces, Alphabet Downlights, HK USA Lighting Group Monopoint Sconces
Dimming system or other lighting controls: Lutron

Plumbing
Kitchen Sink: Kohler
Kitchen Faucet: Hansgrohe
Bath Sink: Kohler
Bath Faucet: Gessi
Bath Toilet: Nexus
Bath Shower Fixtures: Gessi