Location: Telluride, Colorado

Project size: 2,800 square feet (including garage)

Program: Play House—the architect’s own secondary residence—accommodates family gatherings and offers a direct connection to the outdoors for seasonal recreation. The entry level (providing parking for two cars, fulfilling a local requirement) leads up to the main floor with living and dining areas, a library and workspaces, and bedrooms.

Design Solution: Surrounded by towering aspens and spruce trees, this modestly scaled dwelling echoes the historic homesteads scattered around Telluride and takes full advantage of magnificent views of the San Juan Mountains to the north and west. Within a singular enclosure, individual spaces capture natural light through varied ceiling heights and architectural elements—namely, miniature gable forms—that balance connectivity, playfulness, and intimacy throughout. The upper level cantilevers over the driveway to create a canopy, and basalt boulders unearthed during the construction process were incorporated into the landscape.

Photo © Tom Rossiter

Structure and Materials: Lightly hued quartzite, quarried from Utah, is used at the base, while the upper level is clad in blackened Accoya with a gator finish. The wood has been charred using the traditional Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method, making it fire retardant, as well as resistant to insects and decay. Inside, walls are lined with Baltic birch plywood, with slate and white-oak floors underfoot.