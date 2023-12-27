Two Gables by Wheeler Kearns Architects

✕

Location: Glencoe, Illinois

Project size: 8,697 square feet

Program: A pair of empty-nesters have settled into “Two Gables,” their new primary residence on a one-acre wooded plat north of Chicago. At the heart of the house is what its designers, Wheeler Kearns Architects, describe as the “coffee house”—a light-filled, communal space that connects cooking, eating, hangout, and work spaces with large windows and a terrace overlooking the back garden.

Design Solution: Finding a balance between intimacy and sufficient space to entertain was the principle design challenge of this house. Twin gabled volumes (one for sleeping and one for gathering), connected by a glazed breezeway, help strike the right note. Residents and guests approach the house, angled slightly away from the street, on the oblique as well—ensuring a sense of privacy.

Minimal materials and a neutral palette set the stage for furnishings and art curated by the owners. At the entry, an operable vertical wood screen allows light in during the day and screens views into the home at night. To fully activate the site, the architects placed a pool and poolhouse as close to the ravine as possible at the plot’s edge.

Photo © Kendall McCaugherty

: The wood-framed, super-insulated gabled volumes are clad in warm gray wood and topped with a standing-seam metal roof. Windows punch through these solid forms, while a communal gathering space is carved out, with a steel moment frame—exposed at moments—providing lateral support. The interiors are muted, with painted millwork and engineered oak and grey, concrete-like porcelain tile floors underfoot.

Additional Information

Completion date: September 2022

Site size: 1.03 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Withheld



Photos © Kendall McCaugherty

Image courtesy Wheeler Kearns Architects; click to enlarge