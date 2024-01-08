It is the journey, not the destination—so the saying goes. This month, RECORD turns this aphorism on its head, looking at the points of arrival (and departure) for traveling by plane, train, and sea. We examine innovative transportation buildings, at a range of scales, from a diminutive subway headhouse for a station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to a vast, greenery-filled airport terminal in India. We also explore efforts to breathe new life into defunct infrastructure, including the transformation of what once was the world’s largest landfill into a sprawling park for the people of New York. Reading about these projects and taking the online quiz earns one unit of continuing-education credit.

Learning Objectives Discuss the environmental challenges and benefits involved in transforming underutilized transportation facilities and industrial infrastructure into parkland. Outline architectural approaches for reducing traveler stress and promoting well-being at airports. Describe strategies for overcoming the logistical and construction challenges of expanding and upgrading existing transportation infrastructure without disrupting operations. Discuss the civic, community-building, and placemaking opportunities of transportation buildings.