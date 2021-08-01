✕

As the vital arteries that connect people and places within and beyond metropolitan areas, transportation hubs are the lifeblood of urban centers. On the pages below, RECORD explores imaginative solutions for such infrastructure, from an elegant pedestrian bridge in Lower Manhattan to an ongoing megaproject transforming Stuttgart’s central rail station and the heart of the city. Despite the range in scale, these architecturally inventive projects enhance the appeal of getting from point A to point B by train, bus, bike, or on foot. Reading about them and taking the online quiz earns one hour of continuing education credit.