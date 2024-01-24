✕

Location: Louisville, Colorado

Project size: 3,452 square feet

Program: A former high-level design engineer at Apple requested a net-zero contemporary home from Louisville, Colorado–based architecture firm DAJ Design. Fargo, built on a 37½-foot-wide lot in the Old Town District, aims for a modern aesthetic that also harmonizes with the surrounding historic context.

Design Solution: The architects sought to integrate the residence into a neighborhood of mostly single-level houses without overwhelming the pedestrian experience. Due to the narrowness of the property, three stories were required (a ground and upper floor atop a fully subterranean basement) to include all the client’s wishes: easy access to the outdoors, an indoor-outdoor kitchen, and a detached garage studio. By shifting the second level away from the street, the architects freed up space for a partial rooftop deck, diminished the house’s perceived scale from the sidewalk, and created a cantilever at the rear that covers a ground-floor patio.

Fargo also benefits from the lot’s east–west orientation, which offers ample access to the sun for both passive solar gain and photovoltaic panels installed on the roof. A ground-source geothermal heat pump provides heating, cooling, and domestic hot water. These two strategies—geothermal and solar—allowed Fargo to become the first fully electrified and net-zero property in Louisville, a city of 20,000.

Thoughtful landscaping played a vital role in enhancing the experience for passersby and residents alike. Outdoor spaces extend interior rooms and cut down on the amount of traditional lawn. A front porch enhances privacy without compromising a sense of welcoming.

Section courtesy DAJ Design

Structure and Materials: A steel superstructure works in tandem with wood framing to support the house. To clad Fargo, the architects turned to a combination of reverse board-and-batten cement board siding, cement board lap siding, and bleached hemlock planks. The thermal envelope consists of 2-inch rigid exterior insulation and a mixture of blown-in polyurethane and dense-pack insulation within the 2x6 wall framing.

Additional Information

Completion date: May 2021

Site size: .11 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client: Joe Jarriel and Trudy Neal

1

2 3

4 5

6 7

8 Photos © Jess Blackwell Photography

Images courtesy DAJ Design; click to enlarge