This month, RECORD dives into the complex challenges of sustainable building through multiple perspectives, from envelope-pushing projects to practitioners who are moving the needle to material and technical innovations that promise industry-wide change.

Join RECORD on April 17 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s MIT Media Lab for Sustainability in Practice, a special half-day event with featured speakers including Carol Ross Barney, Mario Cucinella, Felix Heisel, and David Lake and Ted Flato.