This month, RECORD dives into the complex challenges of sustainable building through multiple perspectives, from envelope-pushing projects to practitioners who are moving the needle to material and technical innovations that promise industry-wide change.
Join RECORD on April 17 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s MIT Media Lab for Sustainability in Practice, a special half-day event with featured speakers including Carol Ross Barney, Mario Cucinella, Felix Heisel, and David Lake and Ted Flato.
Continuing Education
To earn one AIA learning unit (LU), including one hour of health, safety, and welfare (HSW) credit, read the articles above and complete the quiz. Upon passing the quiz, you will receive a certificate of completion, and your credit will be automatically reported to the AIA. Additional information regarding credit-reporting and continuing-education requirements can be found at continuingeducation.bnpmedia.com.
Learning Objectives
- Discuss design solutions that can improve building performance and reduce embodied carbon.
- Understand practices for sourcing sustainable materials and the processes behind their extraction, manufacture, and fabrication.
- Describe strategies to incorporate renewable-energy systems as key elements of project design.
- Discuss Passive House and net zero approaches for commercial and institutional projects.
AIA/CES Course #K2404A
Quiz link coming soon
Post a comment to this article
Report Abusive Comment