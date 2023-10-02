In the October 2023 issue, RECORD returns “home” for an international survey of multifamily residential projects designed with either affordability or densification at top of mind: a hybrid mass-timber tower in Paris’s 13th arrondissement; a dignified social housing block on the fringes of Barcelona; a tile-clad office-to-apartment conversion in central Lisbon; a sunny, operationally carbon-neutral addition to a deep-green residential precinct of Melbourne; and a sprawling development in the Vauxhall district of southwest London realized in familiar red brick across a range of typologies, from towers to townhouses.