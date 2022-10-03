This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The October issue features innovative multifamily housing projects in the U.S. and Europe, whether atypical solutions on typical sites, or radical interventions in unusual locations. Included are luxury, market-rate, and affordable options, but the issue also looks at bigger themes of providing supportive housing for formerly homeless and densification of urban centers.
NOW ON DEMANDCredits: 1 AIA LU/HSW; 1 AIBD P-CE; 0.1 IACET CEU
May qualify for learning hours through most Canadian architectural associations
This timely, interactive webinar will unpack a series of three exemplary case studies varying in both scale and performance characteristics, to better understand how inventive, forward-looking architects have successfully designed multifamily housing that meets the high-performance goals of net-zero development while remaining affordable in an extremely tight housing market.
From connectivity of multifamily buildings for work-from-home scenarios to designing for occupant health and wellness, affordability, and community engagement, this webinar will explore design practice, strategy, and material trends used to create distinctive multifamily housing spaces.
