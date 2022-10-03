NOW ON DEMANDCredits: 1 AIA LU/HSW; 1 AIBD P-CE; 0.1 IACET CEU May qualify for learning hours through most Canadian architectural associations This timely, interactive webinar will unpack a series of three exemplary case studies varying in both scale and performance characteristics, to better understand how inventive, forward-looking architects have successfully designed multifamily housing that meets the high-performance goals of net-zero development while remaining affordable in an extremely tight housing market.