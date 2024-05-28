House Rio by Krupinski/Krupinska

✕

Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Project size: 2,950 square feet

Program: Situated in the dramatic terrain around Lake Järlasjön on the outskirts of Stockholm, a modest house built in the 1920s expanded haphazardly over the following decades. New owners commissioned Krupinski/Krupinska, based in the Swedish capital, to renovate and restore the house while nodding to its eclectic construction history.

Design Solution: After carefully studying the current state of the house as well as the historical renovations, the architects identified the original 1920s ground floor and its 1970s expansion as the sections most worthy of preservation. These spaces became the heart of the renovation that restored and highlighted the distinctive character of each of the two stages. The main floor plan now opens onto a new terrace of generous proportions overlooking the lake. The floor of the basement level was lowered to improve ceiling height and remodeled to fit a laundry room, gym, steam sauna, and spa area. The upper level was fully replaced with a simple, rectangular volume wrapped by ribbon windows and covered with a finely corrugated sheet metal, a contemporary contribution to the chronology of the house. On this level, an interior walkway along the perimeter of the building cuts through a sequence of rooms and allows views of surrounding landscape at every step. Walls, ceilings, doors, and built-in furniture are clad in high-quality birch plywood to create a monochrome, bespoke look.



1

2 Photos © Johan Dehlin

Structure and Materials: The exterior facade of 1920s board-and-batten, 1970s brick, and corrugated metal was painted black to homogenize multiple elements while preserving the various surface textures. The interior uses natural materials including limestone, brick, solid pine, and oak, in addition to birch plywood.

Additional Information

Completion date: December 2023

Site size: 0.5 acres

Total construction cost: Withheld

Client/Owner: Withheld





3

4



5

6



7 Photos © Johan Dehlin



1



2



3

4



5



6 Images courtesy Krupinski/Krupinska; click to enlarge