Duvall Decker founders Anne Marie Duvall Decker and Roy Decker join the podcast to discuss redefining architecture in Jackson, Mississippi; the AIA Housing Award–winning Cooperwood Senior Living community; and Foundations, a new book that expands on the ethos of the firm.

- Roy Decker “In the South, it's common to see diversity just as a racial issue: Black and white. We see diversity as being about more—the creation of opportunities for all of those in need or those who have been marginalized. And so, that project (the Midtown Master Plan and Implementation of Jackson, Mississippi) quickly became a promotion of bringing people together of different races, ethnicities, religions, economic achievements, and educational achievements. That kind of mature diversity leads to a healthy community.”

