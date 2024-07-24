L35 Architects CEO Tristán López-Chicheri joins the podcast to discuss the firm's transformative renovation of Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for Real Madrid soccer club, the impact of young designers on the practice, and the role of cultural influences on the design process.

- Tristán López-Chicheri “We got to a point—as you get to in any design process—where we thought about getting rid of the many constraints. And so, we focused on three or four points that we wanted to achieve and forgot about trying to solve all the other existing issues at the same time. We looked at the stadium and knew we wanted to get away from a static building that has the typical four facades. Soccer is dynamic so we wanted the stadium to express that dynamism—we wanted it to move.”

