Last week, the National Trust for Historic Preservation announced funding dedicated to the protection and restoration of 30 lesser-known, at-risk sites across the United States with enduring ties to Black history through its African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. Of those 30 endangered sites, eight of them will share $3.1 million in historic preservation-dedicated grants supported by the Getty Foundation’s Conserving Black Modernism program. The initiative is an offshoot of the foundation’s larger Keeping it Modern grant program, which bestowed 77 grants amounting to a collective $11.8 million between 2014 and 2020 with the aim of safeguarding and sustaining vulnerable works of Modern architecture across the globe. The just-announced round of Conserving Black Modernism funding follows an inaugural round in 2022–2023. During that cycle, there were also eight awarded sites, all of them works by Black architects and designers, including sites in Watts, California, and Wichita, Kansas.

Azurest South, Petersburg, Virginia, by Amaza Lee Meredith. Photo by Hannah Price, courtesy National Trust for Historic Preservation

The sites selected for this round of funding are no less programmatically and geographically diverse, with grantees including Amaza Lee Meredith’s Azurest South at Virginia State University, which is the first building in the program to be designed by a Black woman, and two works—a community center and a home/studio—designed by trailblazing Buffalo architect Robert T. Coles. Also included is an early project by J. Max Bond Jr., a namesake founder of Davis Brody Bond.

“With Conserving Black Modernism, we’ve taken actionable steps to save endangered sites that represent African American activism, creativity, and resilience,” said Joan Weinstein, director of the Getty Foundation, in an announcement revealing the 2024 grantees. “Our partnership with the National Trust has been critical to supporting cultural heritage that embodies Black excellence in modern architecture.”

Below is a list of all eight 2024 Conserving Black Modernism grant awardees, including brief descriptions of the sites and details about how the funding provided by the Getty Foundation will be used.