Abruzzo Bodziak Architects founders Emily Abruzzo and Gerald Bodziak join the podcast to discuss the firm’s Stick House, Brick Garden renovation project in Brooklyn, managing client relationships, and how past work influences future projects.

- Emily Abruzzo “We’ve had people come to us with a vision of what a project could be. That’s the best type of client that I think any architect can work with—it becomes this process of shared experimentation, this idea of being able to imagine together what something could be and both parties being flexible about what that is. So, I think in that project (Stick House, Brick Garden) there was a lot of listening to what our clients were looking for and then saying, ‘okay, this is what it could look like, and this is how we can interpret that; these are the challenges and these are the codes, but within that, this is what we could do.”

Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.