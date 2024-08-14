RECORD has announced the 2024 recipients of the Women in Architecture Design Leadership Awards. Now in its 11th year, the program acknowledges and promotes the accomplishments of women in the profession. This year’s awardees will be honored at a reception held on the evening of October 1 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York; the celebratory gathering will immediately follow RECORD’s 2024 Innovation Conference at the same venue.

These five newest honorees joining more than 50 design leaders who have been recognized since the program’s launch are: Angela Brooks, Mimi Hoang, Toni L. Griffin, Susan Jones, and Kate Simonen. This year’s awards jury comprised past awardees Stella Betts and Anne Marie Duvall Decker; Yase­min Kologlu, principal at SOM; Chandra Robinson, principal at Lever Architecture; and Mark Gardner, principal at Jaklitsch/Gardner Architects.

Angela Brooks | Principal & president, Brooks + Scarpa

Brooks, co-principal and president of Los Angeles– and Fort Lauderdale, Florida–based Brooks + Scarpa, is a leader in environmental and social-equity design. A practicing architect since 1991, Brooks is credited for Brooks + Scarpa’s advancement of affordable housing and overall firm management. She is the cofounder of the nonprofit Livable Places and a past chair of the AIA’s Commit­tee on the Environment. Accolades include the AIA|LA Presidential Citizen Architect Award (2020) and the AIA Cali­fornia May­beck Award (2020), of which she was the first female recipient. In 2022, Brooks and partner Lawrence Scarpa jointly received the AIA Gold Medal.