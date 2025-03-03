RECORD visits a trio of major population centers—Berlin, Barcelona, and Brooklyn—and, for a scenic detour, a small lakeside town in the Italian Alps, to profile multifamily projects that offer fresh approaches to housing for people of divergent ages and with varying incomes and needs. They include a department store-turned-artists’ squat where old and new have been stitched together to create a mixed-use district with a sizable residential component; a 140-unit apartment building that promotes neighborly rapport while bringing together senior housing, affordable rentals, and temporary accommodations for refugees and the unhoused; a mass-timber rental complex that wraps itself around a parklike courtyard; and a citadel-like assisted living facility caught between material identities.