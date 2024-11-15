✕

RECORD’s monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Drawing on Ideas

Princeton, New Jersey

Through December 16, 2024

An exhibition on view at the Princeton University School of Architecture seeks to challenge the conventional understanding of architectural representation. Featuring 77 works from the collection of Cynthia Davidson and Peter Eisenman, the Monica Ponce de Leon–curated show explores how drawings, collages, prints, and paintings serve as independent vehicles for pursuing and constructing ideas rather than being mere precursors to building. See princeton.edu/soa.

Always Modern: A Photographic Story

Milan

Through December 19, 2024

A photographic exhibition dedicated to Order of Architects PPC Milan’s ongoing cultural program Sempre Moderno (Always Modern) is on view at their headquarters. In May of 2024, the Italian professional organization launched an open call for photographic tryptichs of any Milanese building constructed in the second half of the 20th century. The selected images on display highlighting the impact of modern architecture in the Italian city and point the way toward how such architectural heritage can be adapted for contemporary needs. See ordinearchitetti.mi.it.



1

2 Images of modern Milanese buildings on display in Always Modern: A Photographic Story. Photos © Giorgio Danesi (1); Andrea Oldani (2), courtesy Order of Architects PPC Milan

Changing Climates

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Through December 20, 2024

This exhibition at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design explores the transformation of built environments into urban ecologies, showcasing how cities can evolve into living “organisms” to combat climate challenges. A selection of projects from Bas Smets’s international practice demonstrates how urban spaces can be reimagined as intelligent interfaces between uncertain meteorology and underused geology. Also on view are student projects from Smets’s Biospheric Urbanism studio at the school, focusing on case studies of New York and Paris, as illustrations of his methodology. See gsd.harvard.edu.

Energies

New York

Through January 5, 2025

The Swiss Institute presents an expansive group exhibition exploring energy issues from artistic perspectives rooted in local New York history and expanded to global concerns. Featuring works by 19 international artists including Ash Arder, Liu Chuang, Gordon Matta-Clark, and Otobong Nkanga, the show spans the Institute’s entire building and extends into partner locations throughout the East Village. Inspired by a 1970s community-driven wind turbine project, Energies examines past and present ecological, social, and political arrangements attached to energy production and consumption, including influential historical pieces, contemporary projects, and new commissions addressing topics ranging from renewable energy and the climate crisis to energy poverty and green colonialism. A public program accompanies the show, featuring workshops, lectures, and installations. See swissinstitute.net.