✕

In 1860, the renowned landscape painter Frederic Church purchased a mountainous tract of riverfront property, situated between the towns of Hudson and Catskill in New York’s Hudson Valley. With his wife, Church dedicated the rest of his life to carving out a haven on the Hudson, called Olana. The artist’s Persian-inspired villa, perched on the property’s highest point and visible from miles away, is certainly eye-catching. However, Church’s artistic philosophy is most evident in his careful orchestration of the surrounding 250 acres, which he conceived as a total work of art. "I can make more and better landscapes in this way than by tampering with canvas and paint in the studio,” he wrote of Olana in 1867. His interventions—planting thousands of trees, engineering a lake, and crafting views and vistas through subtle landscaping—transformed the property into a series of living compositions.

Photo © Nick Hubbard

In 1964, Church’s unified vision faced destruction when his descendants placed the property up for auction. A grassroots preservation campaign succeeded in transferring ownership to New York State in 1967, securing Olana's future as a state park and national historic site. Though it attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, Olana saw little intervention until 2014, when the Olana Partnership engaged Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects (NBW) to develop a comprehensive landscape masterplan. Informed by intensive archival research, the ongoing endeavor aims to restore historic viewsheds, reinvigorate the grounds, and enhance the overall visitor experience.

A centerpiece of the renewal was the creation of a designated visitors center to alleviate pressure on the historic house while emphasizing the importance of the landscape in Church’s creation. Opened in October, the Frederic Church Center for Art and Landscape is the first new construction on the property since Church’s death in 1900, and the first mass timber project commissioned by New York State.



1

2



3

4 The Center was carefully sited by NBW to remain out of sight from the core historic property. Photos © Nick Hubbard (1-3); James Ewing (4)