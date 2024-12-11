Gabriella Carrillo, co-founder of Mexico City–based Colectivo C733, joins the podcast to discuss winning the prestigious 2024 Obel Award and 36x36, a social design initiative in which the studio completed 36 architectural interventions throughout Mexico in 36 months.

- Gabriella Carrillo “We found ourselves asking a lot: ‘What does beauty mean?’ If you look at certain details of the [36x36] projects, maybe the handrail or the doors are not that beautiful. We focused our energy in creating this quality of space, which is simple when you understand that light, wind, and nature are beautiful—and free. I think that’s the opportunity when working on these types of public projects.”

