Gabriella Carrillo, co-founder of Mexico City–based Colectivo C733, joins the podcast to discuss winning the prestigious 2024 Obel Award and 36x36, a social design initiative in which the studio completed 36 architectural interventions throughout Mexico in 36 months.
Hosted by Austin, Texas–based architect Aaron Prinz, Architectural Record’s DESIGN:ED podcast has featured the most renowned architects of our time—such as Art Gensler, Kengo Kuma, and Glenn Murcutt, as well as rising professionals in the next generation, such as Pascale Sablan, Michael Murphy, and Jenny Wu, all available in our library.
