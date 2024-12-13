✕

RECORD’s monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.

Upcoming Exhibitions Visible Vault: Open Collections Storage

Washington, D.C.

Opening December 14, 2024

The National Building Museum unveils a landmark permanent exhibition providing unprecedented access to over 2,500 artifacts from its collection of 500,000 objects. The show transforms previously inaccessible storage spaces into public galleries, featuring architectural models by I.M. Pei and Frank Gehry, historic building fragments and construction tools, and America’s largest collection of architectural toys. Interactive display cases invite visitors to discover light-sensitive materials and small objects, while an integrated digital platform provides deeper context for the artifacts. See nbm.org. Visible Vault: Open Collections Storage, installation views. Photo © Stephen A. Miller

Maritime City

New York

March 2025

This highly-anticipated forthcoming exhibition highlights how New York City, as we know it today, arose from the sea. Throughout the extensive three-floor exhibition, objects on view underscore how the city’s identity as a global capital of culture and finance is rooted in its origins as a seaport. See southstreetseaportmuseum.org.

Ongoing Exhibitions

William C. Hedrich for Hedrich-Blessing, Frank Lloyd Wright at Taliesin, Spring Green, WI circa 1937. Photo courtesy Chicago History Museum

Photographing Frank Lloyd Wright

Chicago

Through January 5, 2025

The Driehaus Museum, with guest curator David Hanks, presents the first exhibition to explore Frank Lloyd Wright’s own early photography, alongside the work of the influential photographers who documented his work. Organized by theme, the exhibition first explores the topic of Wright as a talented amateur photographer experimenting with new technology, including his snaphots of landscape and architecture from his trips abroad, plus portraits of family, friends, and himself. These rarely exhibited works are displayed alongside contributions from photographers such as Henry Fuermann & Sons, Julius Shulman, Hedrich-Blessing, Ezra Stoller, and Pedro Guerrero, who helped the architect attain widespread visibility. See driehausmuseum.org.

Photographing Frank Lloyd Wright, installation views. Photos by Robert Chase Heishman, courtesy Driehaus Museum

Notre-Dame de Paris, the Augmented Exhibition

New York

Through January 31, 2025

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine merges history and technology in a dynamic exploration of Notre Dame’s legacy and future. The exhibition features 3D models and photo panels of Notre Dame, in addition to an interactive touch screen tablet, allowing users to “experience” the cathedral’s history from medieval Paris to present-day restoration efforts following the 2019 fire. See stjohnthedivine.org.

Architecture for Dogs

Milan

Through February 16, 2025

The ADI Design Museum hosts an exhibition reimagining the relationship between canines and the built environment. Making its Italian debut, the show features architectural installations from practitioners including Kazuyo Sejima, Kengo Kuma, and Toyo Ito, alongside new contributions from Italian designers Giulio Iacchetti and Piero Lissoni. The works—ranging from vertical doghouses to interactive ramps and benches—explore design as a cross-species language, moving beyond traditional pet architecture to examine the aesthetic and emotional dimensions of shared spaces. The exhibition’s participatory approach extends virtually through freely downloadable blueprints. See adidesignmuseum.org.

4 Architecture for Dogs installations, by MVRDV (1), Shigeru Ban (2), R+U (3), and Sou Fujimoto (4). Photos courtesy ADI Design Museum The Vertical City

San Francisco

Through February 2025

The recently refurbished Transamerica Pyramid marks its reopening with an exhibition devoted to tall-building design by Norman Foster and Foster + Partners. The global firm reimagined the traditional skyscraper as a series of “open, stacked spaces,” creating new vistas and greater adaptability. Called “breathing” towers, these buildings utilize a natural ventilation system to maintain a controlled internal climate while reducing energy consumption. Featured projects include Century Tower in Tokyo, Commerzbank Tower in Frankfurt, Germany, and Hearst Tower in New York. See fosterandpartners.com.