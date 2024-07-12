✕

Ongoing Exhibitions I Can't Tell If This Longing Is My Own

Riehen, Switzerland

Through August 11, 2024

The Renzo Piano–designed museum Fondation Beyeler (and surrounding park) is transformed into an experimental site of contemporary art for its summer show. Featuring contributions from Federico Campagna, Ian Cheng, Frida Escobedo, and many more, the show is conceived as a “living organism” that will evolve (along with its title) throughout its presentation. See foundationbeyeler.ch Sculptures by artists Philippe Parreno and Fujiko Nakaya on the Beyeler Foundation grounds. Photo © Jannik Hon

BUILDING: An Exhibition Under Construction

Newcastle upon Tyne, England

Through August 18, 2024

The Farrell Centre presents an exhibition that seeks to reconnect people to the process of construction, recasting building as an action rather than an object. Three installations will be created during the span of the show, allowing visitors to experience making as performance and see how the process of building can influence and direct design. The iterations will be directed by local artist Peter Evans, architect Lee Ivett, and Sunderland College students, respectively. See farrellcentre.org.uk

Jung Youngsun: For All That Breathes On Earth

Seoul

Through September 22, 2024

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Seoul retraces the life and work of Korea’s pioneering landscape architect Jung Youngsun (born 1941) in an exhibition exploring 50 years of practice. On view are more than 500 drawings (pastel, pencil, and watercolor), blueprints, design schemes, models, photographs, and videos from Youngsun’s archive, documenting 60 projects. Over the course of her career, Youngsun designed landscapes for such major projects as the Ho-Am Art Museum, Seoul Botanic Park, and the Rolling Hills Hotel in Hwaseong. The exhibition accompanies new gardens by Youngsun commissioned by the museum that recreate the beauty of the nearby mountain Inwangsan. See mmca.go.kr

Installation view, For All That Breathes on Earth. Photo © Jeong Ji-Hyeon

Linda Bo Bardi: The Poetry of Concrete

Berlin

Through September 22, 2024

An exhibition at the Tchoban Foundation’s Museum of Architectural Drawing showcases 40 drawings by the renowned Italian-born Brazilian architect. The selected works, courtesy of the Instituto Bardi, formed the conceptual groundwork for six of Bo Bardi’s realized projects for cultural institutions: the Casa de Vidro (1951), the Solar do Unhão (1961), the São Paulo Museum of Art (1968), Teatro Oficina (1984), SESC Pompéia (1986), and Casa do Benin (1987).Complementing the archival drawings are photographs by the artist Veronika Kellndorfer, a scholar of Bo Bardi’s architectural legacy and its societal narrative. See tchoban-foundation.de

SO – IL \ WCMA: Building a New Museum

Williamstown, Massachusetts

Through December 22, 2024

In June 2022, Williams College Museum of Art (WMCA) commissioned Brooklyn-based SO – IL to design its first freestanding, purpose-built home. As construction commences, the WMCA presents an exhibition showcasing plans and renderings of the new interdisciplinary complex, offering a view into the “fluid and iterative process” of designing a campus art museum for the future. See artmuseum.williams.edu

Renderings of the future Williams College Museum of Art. Images courtesy SO — IL

Capital Brutalism

Washington, D.C.

Through February 2025

In the mid-20th century, urban-renewal efforts ushered in a Brutalist phenomenon that transformed the nation’s capital. The National Building Museum explores the history, current state, and future of seven polarizing buildings (and the Washington Metro system) from this era. In addition to archival material, the exhibition includes reimaginings of selected buildings by architecture firms including Studio Gang, Brooks + Scarpa, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Gensler, and 2023 Design Vanguard BLDUS. See nbm.org

Installation view, Capital Brutalism. Photo © Ty Cole

Events Alvar Aalto Symposium: The Weight of Architecture

Jyväskylä, Finland

August 22-23, 2024

The 16th edition of the Alvar Aalto Foundation’s annual symposium explores the role of architecture and design amid ecological crises and political upheaval. Held on-site at the Aalto2 museum and livestreamed, the event’s speakers include Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara of Grafton Architects and Juho Grönholm, Antti Nousjoki, and Samuli Woolston of ALA Architects. Talks and exhibitions will be supplemented by boat and bus excursions into the city. See alvaraalto.fi.

