✕

Architectural Record's annual competition presents the best new fittings, appliances, and surfaces of the year.

Vaask

This touchless hand-sanitizer dispenser now connects to an online dashboard that displays individual sanitizer fill levels and automatically alerts facilities managers when refills are needed. In addition, one can use the dashboard to adjust the amount of sanitizer dispensed. Vaask’s cast-aluminum construction can be custom finished to match any setting.

vaask.com “The Vaask dispenser is a hugely innovative and elevated departure from the typical hand-sanitizer look, and the customizability is a real asset to the potential applications for this product.”

- Alexandra Barker, principal, Barker Associates Architecture Office “The Vaask dispenser is a hugely innovative and elevated departure from the typical hand-sanitizer look, and the customizability is a real asset to the potential applications for this product.”

Murano Collection’s Roma

Native Trails has expanded its Murano Collection of glass sinks with Roma, a vessel sporting a delicate horizontally ribbed exterior. It is available in two colorways, blue-on-white Marina and white-on-clear Seaspray. Each sink measures 16¾" in diameter, is 4" high, and bears a mark certifying that it’s been handcrafted in Murano, Italy.

nativetrailshome.com

Qatego Stone Vanity Console

This simple yet elegant console developed by Duravit in conjunction with Studio F.A. Porsche comprises a wall-mounted countertop panel—in Carrara marble, Lavica stone, or travertine—a metal console, and a rectangular ceramic sink. Each stone has rounded corners and rectangular indentations to hold toiletries and accessories.

duravit.us

Foyer Collection

Foyer, a porcelain collection from American Olean, mimics the look of marble with bold veining in three intensities. The large-format tile measures 24" x 48" for floor applications and 12" x 24" for walls. A decorative 3"-diameter hexagonal mosaic is also offered, mounted onto mesh in two sizes.

americanolean.com

Ever After

This acrylic solid surface from Durasein simulates the look of Carrara marble but with softened, swirly veining. Ever After boasts durability—including resistance to scratches, impact, heat, chemicals, and stains—and is well suited to countertops and walls in both residential and commercial kitchens.

durasein.com

Facet Bathtub

Facet, a dramatic and sculptural freestanding tub by Stone Forest, is hewn from a single block of antique gray limestone or Noce basalt. The ovoid tub’s exterior is defined by subtle hand-carved facets, and it measures 68" x 38", standing 24" high.

stoneforest.com

Series 9 24" Integrated Triple Zone Refrigerator

This Fisher & Paykel refrigerator features three different climate-controlled zones that can be individually adjusted to meet the temperature needs of different foods, keeping them fresh longer. Users can adjust temperatures via an integrated LCD touchscreen as well as a mobile app.

fisherpaykel.com

Blue Roma

Porcelanosa has added a new colorway to its XTONE marble-simulating sintered-stone series: Blue Roma, featuring a pale gray-blue ground adorned with copper veining. It is available with a polished or silk finish, and comes in a 63" x 126" slab that is ½" thick or a 59" x 118" slab with a ¼" thickness.

porcelanosa.com