RECORD’s monthly list of upcoming and ongoing exhibitions, events, and competitions.

Upcoming Exhibitions

Built to Adorn: Jewelry and the Architecture of D.C.

Washington, D.C.

January 22–April 24, 2025

The District Architecture Center presents an exhibition exploring the intersection of jewelry design and architectural landmarks in the nation’s capital. From pieces created by prominent architects to works inspired by Mies van der Rohe's design principles, the show transforms D.C.’s landmark buildings and signature architectural elements into wearable art. See dcarchcenter.org.

Janna Ireland: Even by Proxy

Los Angeles

January 26–September 17, 2025

In honor of its centennial, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House presents an exhibition by photographer Janna Ireland, the 2024 recipient of the Julius Shulman Institute Excellence in Photography Award. The 21 images on display introduce new perspectives on L.A.’s only World Heritage Site, examining the complex relationship between Wright and client Aline Barnsdall and ongoing preservation efforts. “This commission builds [on] a rich photographic legacy for Hollyhock House, which includes work by Margrethe Mather, Edmund Teske, and Julius Shulman,” says Hollyhock House director and curator Abbey Chamberlain Brach. “Here, Ireland reframes the storied site, capturing its continued resonances into the 21st century.” See hollyhockhouse.org.



1

2 Works from Even by Proxy (2024), on view at the Hollyhock House. Photo © Janna Ireland, courtesy City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs

Ongoing Exhibitions

Rural Rebellion

Berlin

Through January 24, 2025

The Aedes Architecture Forum presents its second monographic exhibition of Berlin-based Christoph Hesse Architects, exploring the practice’s innovative approach to rural development and sustainable community building. Drawing from Hesse’s agricultural background, the exhibition showcases projects across five thematic areas through models, panoramic drawings, and films. Interventions on view demonstrate how architectural practice can foster social cohesion and ecological responsibility while redefining rural areas as centers of innovation. Featured works include the Open Mind Places installations in Sauerland, the House of Knowledge in Xin-yang, and collaborations spanning countries from Saudi Arabia to Egypt. See aedes-arc.de.

Dogma: Urban Villa

Antwerp, Belgium

Through February 9, 2025

Organized by Brussels-based architectural firm Dogma, an exhibition on view at the Flanders Architecture Institute examines the “urban villa” typology, tracing the evolution of these compact multi-unit dwellings from their 19th-century origins as speculative developments to their potential as cooperative living spaces. Through historical analysis that spans the cities of Lausanne, Berlin, and Rome, paired with five new design proposals, Dogma challenges the typology’s market-driven roots and envisions its transformation into a model for affordable communal housing. See vai.be.

Works on display at Dogma: Urban Village, on view at the Flanders Architecture Institute. Drawings by Dogma

Rafael de La-Hoz: Public Works — From Detail to City

Cordoba, Spain

Through February 27, 2025

The Provincial Council of Córdoba commemorates the centenary of architect Rafael de La-Hoz Arderius (1924-2000) through an exhibition of his social architecture projects. Drawing from the Council’s archives, the show examines La-Hoz’s two-decade tenure as a provincial architect, featuring his work on social housing, public facilities, and heritage preservation. See centenariorafaeldelahoz.dipucordoba.es.

Frederick Kiesler: Vision Machines

Chicago

Through March 15, 2025

The Graham Foundation revisits the experimental practice of Frederick Kiesler through his groundbreaking work at Columbia University’s Laboratory for Design Correlation in the late 1930s and early 1940s. Organized by New York’s Jewish Museum in cooperation with the Austrian Frederick and Lillian Kiesler Private Foundation, the exhibition centers on two pivotal projects: the Mobile Home Library—presented here in its first complete fabrication—and the Vision Machine. The former appears as a circular array of rotating bookshelves that reimagines domestic space, while the latter shows Kiesler’s ambitious attempt to represent human sight and dream content. The show marks a homecoming for Kiesler, who received one of the Foundation’s inaugural fellowships in 1957. See grahamfoundation.org.