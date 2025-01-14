“Forward-looking” and “parking garage” are terms that rarely appear together. But that’s how Herrmann + Bosch Architekten describes its multistory oval parking structure in Wendlingen, Germany. Built with prefabricated cross-laminated timber ceilings and glulam supports and screwed together on-site, it stands apart from traditional concrete-and-steel garages. (Concrete was used for its ramp core and stairwells.) The north facade is clad in soundproof glass, shielding a nearby residential development from the noise within, while the south side is open and its grounds landscaped. There are nearly 350 column-free parking spaces, and storage facilities for 150 bikes, while the green roof houses a photovoltaic system generating renewable energy for 20 electric vehicles and 20 e-bike charging stations. Further, its materials and construction make it easy to adapt, or even dismantle, based on changing needs—such as in a future with fewer cars.