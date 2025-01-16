✕

As of this writing, more than 170,000 Los Angeles County residents are under evacuation orders and warnings. The Palisades fire, the first and largest of the multiple Santa Ana wind-fueled wildfires to break out across the region since January 7, has spread to nearly 24,000 acres—an area larger than Manhattan—and remains just over 20 percent containment despite the heroic efforts of firefighters. At least 25 deaths have been attributed to the catastrophic fires and more than 12,300 structures—including homes, churches, schools, businesses, and multiple historic landmarks and architectural gems—have been lost and these figures are likely to grow. Over 53,000 residents have already applied for FEMA assistance.

Although the fires still rage, talk of rebuilding and safeguarding L.A. against future, climate change–exacerbated disasters are underway. On January 3, California Governor Gavin Newsom sign an executive order to suspend permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Act to help streamline the rebuilding process. “With FEMA’s support, we’re going to get people back on their feet,” said Newsom in a January 10 call with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “We’re going to rebuild this remarkable community, and we’re going to come back.”

The more immediate focus is on the initial recovery efforts, particularly in the coastal West L.A. enclave of Pacific Palisades and neighboring Malibu and in Altadena, a community in the San Gabriel Valley where entire neighborhoods were razed by the second largest of the fires, the Eaton fire. Tthe greater L.A. design community has banded together to offer resources and support to displaced and affected colleagues, friends, and neighbors. Architects across the region have not only lost homes that they’ve designed—but the homes they live in.

Firms that have opened their doors in support include RIOS, which has invited impacted members of the design community to use its studio in South L.A.’s Leimert Park as a space to work, seek solace with colleagues, or simply regroup.

“We have found optimism in supporting others, comforting grief, solving problems, navigating obstacles, and seeing a future greater than the gravity of these disasters,” says RIOS co-CEO and creative director Andy Lantz, referring to how Angelenos have banded together to help one another in the wake of “true natural carnage.”

The firm is also developing a rebuilding process guide, with real-time updates and will host an open-to-the-public panel conversation on rebuilding with the LA chapter of the Asian American Pacific Island Design Alliance (AAPIDA) on February 8 as well as a members-only meeting of the Urban Land Institute’s L.A. chapter on January 29 focused on recovery efforts.

Some L.A.-based studios, such as Lovers Unite, are offering consulting services on a pro-bono basis via Zoom or phone to those who have been impacted and might need a primer in navigating the post-wildfire rebuilding process. Outside of L.A., firms like Mississippi-based Tall Architects are providing free drawing sets of small homes—envisioned as ADUs or petite starter homes during the rebuilding process—to affected residents.

Professional organizations have also stepped up. On January 15, the Los Angeles chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA|LA) held a virtual meeting to discuss how members can aid with recovery efforts and to form a Wildfire Disaster Response Force. (Architects interested in volunteering and supporting AIA|LA wildfire response initiatives can sign up here).

AIA|LA has also built out a comprehensive resource guide on its website that includes links to mutual aid networks and donation-worthy nonprofits, safety and evacuation updates, and more. “From emergency response tools and financial aid options to rebuilding guidance and mental health support, our goal is to empower individuals and organizations to navigate the challenges posed by wildfires and foster resilience for the future,” writes AIA|LA.

A home burns in the Palisade fire. Photo by CAL FIRE/Flickr, Public Domain

The page also outlines AIA California’s updated Component Disaster Relief Toolkit, which will be the subject of a virtual training session on the on February 4 geared toward AIA CA staff, board, and committee leaders, along with all members, who want to learn more about how they can help in the event of a disaster.

The AIA’s national arm is pledging to “provide timely updates to our AIA community on opportunities to contribute to recovery and rebuilding efforts.” The board urges members wanting to make financial donations to consider the California Architectural Foundation.

Outside of the auspices of the AIA, other design professionals have sprung into action to create and circulate platforms that bring together those looking to help. One such list was initiated by Joanna Grant, an associate architect with Populus, joined by critic and curator Mimi Zeiger and Meara Daly, co-founder of design communications consultancy NelsonDaly.

Response to the Google Form-based list has been so overwhelming that a standalone, in-progress website, Design For LA, was launched to serve as a public directory populated with contacts for architects, landscape architects, engineers, contractors, and so forth looking to pitch in. As the website explains, it is “not intended to be a marketplace or matchmaking service but a free resource and directory for people to find collaborators to rebuild, repair, or replace their home or business.”

This article will be expanded and revised to include additional resources available to members of the L.A. design community who are in-need—and those looking to help.