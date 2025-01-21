Just a few short weeks ahead of RECORD’s third-annual Sustainability in Practice conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s MIT Media Lab, the editors have launched a monthly eNewsletter dedicated to the topic. Dispatched every third Tuesday of the month, the newsletter showcases pioneering projects, advanced materials, and transformative thinkers. A sign-up form is directly below.

The inaugural Sustainability in Practice newsletter, which hits inboxes this afternoon, offers just a taste of the diverse content that will be included each month, with the forthcoming February newsletter being particularly salient as it is tied with both the February 19 event at MIT and next month’s corresponding, sustainability-focused issue of Architectural Record.

In today’s newsletter, featured stories include a profile of Studio Gang’s hybrid-timber/steel expansion at the San Francisco campus of the California College of the Arts, which was featured on the November 2024 cover of the magazine. From the same issue, RECORD’s editors have also included a deep-dive into Bruner/Cott Architects’ energy-saving reskinning of Gund Hall, a concrete and steel structure completed in 1972 as home to the Harvard Graduate School of Design. From the Arts & Culture–focused December issue, we revisit a feature on Saunders Architecture and Reed Hilderbrand’s off-grid, near net-zero Tekαkαpimək Contact Station in rural Maine. High-performance landscapes also play into the mix with the inclusion of the September 2024 CEU article that surveys the ways in which landscape architects are quantifying the carbon impacts of their projects. Finally, the newsletter reshares a story from the current January issue, with a special focus on prefabricated and modular construction, that profiles a Swiss startup that has conceived an innovative concrete flooring solution that draws on historical vaulting techniques while cutting embodied carbon by two thirds.

If these types of stories appeal to you, be sure to sign up for the new Sustainability in Practice eNewsletter and register now for RECORD’s upcoming Sustainability in Practice event at MIT. The day-long event is free to architecture professionals and students.