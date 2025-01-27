✕

It's official: Boston City Hall is a local historic landmark. Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Landmarks Commission announced the designation on January 24, ensuring the preservation of the 1968 Brutalist building’s “unique character and historical identity for future generations.” The news comes a full month after the commission voted in favor of recognizing City Hall’s historic status—a crucial, near-final step forward in the designation process that left only Wu and Boston City Council’s respective sign-offs.

“Boston City Hall’s significance extends beyond its striking design, reflecting broader trends in 20th-century urban planning,” said Wu’s office and the landmarks commission in a joint announcement. “It introduced principles of integrated civic and public space that have influenced urban design across the United States. As both a product of Boston’s urban renewal era and a focal point for public gatherings and civic dialogue, the building has become a lasting cultural and civic symbol.”

Designed by local firm Kallmann McKinnell & Knowles (now KNW Architecture), City Hall anchors Boston’s Government Center complex, which includes Brutalist compatriot, Paul Rudolph’s Boston Government Service Center (1971), and the John F. Kennedy Federal Building (1966), designed by Walter Gropius and The Architects Collective with Samuel Glaser. The hulking concrete structure is one of the most prominent—and disparaged—works of Brutalist architecture in the United States, appearing on numerous local (and international) “ugliest buildings” lists. Once equally derided, the surrounding City Hall Plaza—previously a windswept, concrete-and-brick void—was softened by Sasaki in 2022. The entire complex was erected on the former site of Scollay Square, a lively downtown district that was leveled in the early 1960s, displacing thousands of residents.